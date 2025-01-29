Left Menu

ISRO's Historic 100th Mission: A Leap to the Next Frontier

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrated its 100th mission, highlighting the reliability of the PSLV with 62 missions. ISRO plans to achieve another 100 launches in five years. Notable missions include Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter. The agency also overcame challenges with its GSLV rocket technology.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached a historic milestone by completing its 100th mission, marking a significant achievement for the space agency. Their ambitious plan for the future includes an endeavor to reach the next 100 missions in just five years.

Since the first launch with SLV in 1979, ISRO's 100-mission journey has been dominated by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which has completed 62 missions, making it ISRO's most reliable rocket. Noteworthy missions include Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter, showcasing India's growing space capabilities.

Despite initial setbacks, such as the GSLV's struggles leading to its 'naughty boy' moniker, recent successes like the INSAT-3DS mission have turned it around, earning it a reputation for reliability. ISRO's achievements underscore its commitment to advancing India's space exploration efforts.

