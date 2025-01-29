Maputo's Flood Struggles: Climate Crisis and Financial Challenges

Maputo residents are grappling with persistent flooding, a problem worsened by climate change and financial constraints. The regular inundations force many, including Jorge Raul, to continuously battle with water-filled homes.

Mozambique's vulnerability is highlighted by repeated cyclones, which have claimed over 130 lives recently. Government responses are hampered by insufficient funds and underdeveloped infrastructure, increasing the population's exposure to risks.

Efforts to mitigate these issues include local initiatives and temporary government measures. However, critics argue that these palliative solutions fail to address fundamental problems like poor planning and environmental oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)