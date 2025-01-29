Left Menu

Maputo's Flood Struggles: Climate Crisis and Financial Challenges

Maputo, Mozambique's capital, faces severe flood challenges exacerbated by climate change and financial shortfalls. Residents like Jorge Raul contend with recurrent home flooding. Limited resources hinder governmental responses, with the country often underprepared for cyclones and heavy rain, leaving many vulnerable to diseases and displacement.

Updated: 29-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:32 IST
Maputo residents are grappling with persistent flooding, a problem worsened by climate change and financial constraints. The regular inundations force many, including Jorge Raul, to continuously battle with water-filled homes.

Mozambique's vulnerability is highlighted by repeated cyclones, which have claimed over 130 lives recently. Government responses are hampered by insufficient funds and underdeveloped infrastructure, increasing the population's exposure to risks.

Efforts to mitigate these issues include local initiatives and temporary government measures. However, critics argue that these palliative solutions fail to address fundamental problems like poor planning and environmental oversight.

