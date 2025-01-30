Left Menu

Asteroids: Cosmic Seeds of Life Unearthed by NASA's Osiris-Rex

NASA's Osiris-Rex mission has uncovered invaluable samples from asteroid Bennu, revealing ancient salty minerals and amino acids. This discovery suggests that asteroids could have contributed to the origins of life on Earth. The findings, published in prominent journals, highlight the need for further space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 30-01-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 07:10 IST
NASA's space mission, Osiris-Rex, has returned with significant findings that could reshape our understanding of life's origins. By examining samples from the asteroid Bennu, scientists have identified ancient salty minerals and amino acids, suggesting that asteroids may have played a critical role in seeding life on Earth.

The samples, totaling 122 grams of cosmic dust and pebbles, were collected and secured from Bennu, marking the largest retrieval from beyond the moon. The discovery offers compelling evidence of asteroids mingling with water, providing a potential environment for life to emerge.

This groundbreaking research, published in Nature and Nature Astronomy, underscores the importance of further missions to explore asteroids and comets. With China's upcoming asteroid sample return mission and NASA's plans for future Mars sample retrievals, the quest to uncover cosmic life's mysteries continues.

