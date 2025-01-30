Asteroids: Cosmic Seeds of Life Unearthed by NASA's Osiris-Rex

NASA's space mission, Osiris-Rex, has returned with significant findings that could reshape our understanding of life's origins. By examining samples from the asteroid Bennu, scientists have identified ancient salty minerals and amino acids, suggesting that asteroids may have played a critical role in seeding life on Earth.

The samples, totaling 122 grams of cosmic dust and pebbles, were collected and secured from Bennu, marking the largest retrieval from beyond the moon. The discovery offers compelling evidence of asteroids mingling with water, providing a potential environment for life to emerge.

This groundbreaking research, published in Nature and Nature Astronomy, underscores the importance of further missions to explore asteroids and comets. With China's upcoming asteroid sample return mission and NASA's plans for future Mars sample retrievals, the quest to uncover cosmic life's mysteries continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)