Astronauts' Unexpected Extended Mission: Spacewalk Saga
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore conducted a spacewalk after being unexpectedly stuck at the International Space Station for nearly eight months. Their return was delayed due to issues with Boeing's Starliner. They performed maintenance and checked for microbial evidence on the station's exterior.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:40 IST
In a surprising turn of events, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore took their first spacewalk together after being stranded at the International Space Station for nearly eight months.
The duo embarked on crucial maintenance tasks and searched for microbial evidence on the station, following a problematic launch and malfunction of Boeing's Starliner capsule.
Although they were initially set for a brief stay, unforeseen delays caused by SpaceX have extended their mission to an unplanned 10 months, prompting the need for critical operational interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement