Astronauts' Unexpected Extended Mission: Spacewalk Saga

In a surprising turn of events, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore took their first spacewalk together after being stranded at the International Space Station for nearly eight months.

The duo embarked on crucial maintenance tasks and searched for microbial evidence on the station, following a problematic launch and malfunction of Boeing's Starliner capsule.

Although they were initially set for a brief stay, unforeseen delays caused by SpaceX have extended their mission to an unplanned 10 months, prompting the need for critical operational interventions.

