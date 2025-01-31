Left Menu

Tragic Road Incident in Navi Mumbai: Pickup Driver Arrested

A four-year-old girl died after being run over by a pickup truck in Navi Mumbai. The driver, Sawan Khanamiya Singdival, took a wrong route and was reversing when the accident happened. He was arrested the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A tragic incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday when a four-year-old girl was fatally crushed by a pickup truck. The driver, identified as Sawan Khanamiya Singdival, was arrested shortly after the incident.

The devastating event occurred in the Kharkopar region of Ulwe. The child was reportedly walking with her mother when she was caught under one of the truck's wheels. Officials disclosed that the driver had inadvertently taken a wrong route and was in the process of reversing when the tragedy struck.

Local authorities moved quickly to apprehend Singdival, arresting him the next day. The community remains in shock over the incident, highlighting concerns about road safety and driver awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

