Left Menu

India's Strategic Focus on Climate Resilience Amid Declining Global Support

India's economic growth faces climate vulnerability, necessitating increased climate resilience as global financial support declines. The pre-Budget report highlights funding shortfalls, adaptation costs, and renewable energy challenges. The report urges investments in climate technologies and education to align with climate commitments and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:29 IST
India's Strategic Focus on Climate Resilience Amid Declining Global Support
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As global financial commitments to combat climate change wane, India must strengthen its focus on building climate resilience to safeguard its economic expansion, a pre-Budget report presented to Parliament suggested on Friday.

The report gains relevance as India, identified as the seventh most vulnerable nation to climate change, gears up for COP30 in 2025, where new climate targets will emerge under the Paris Agreement.

The document highlighted the dire need for funding as India's adaptation-related expenses surged to 5.6 percent of GDP in FY22, a stark increase from FY16's 3.7 percent, reflecting the escalating challenge of meeting climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025