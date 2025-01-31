Celecoxib Boosts Survival Odds for Colon Cancer Patients

New findings suggest that colon cancer patients with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) after surgery can enhance their survival odds by taking daily doses of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug celecoxib, popularly known as Celebrex.

Data from the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium shows that patients receiving celecoxib had prolonged disease-free survival compared to those on a placebo, particularly benefiting those with positive ctDNA tests.

This research marks a significant step toward personalized treatment strategies for early-stage colon cancer, offering hope for better outcomes through targeted therapy.

(With inputs from agencies.)