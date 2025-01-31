Celecoxib Boosts Survival Odds for Colon Cancer Patients
Recent research indicates that colon cancer patients with circulating tumor DNA post-surgery may improve their survival likelihood with daily celecoxib use. Celecoxib, a COX-2 inhibitor, significantly extends cancer-free survival in patients, demonstrating potential as a personalized treatment approach.
New findings suggest that colon cancer patients with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) after surgery can enhance their survival odds by taking daily doses of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug celecoxib, popularly known as Celebrex.
Data from the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium shows that patients receiving celecoxib had prolonged disease-free survival compared to those on a placebo, particularly benefiting those with positive ctDNA tests.
This research marks a significant step toward personalized treatment strategies for early-stage colon cancer, offering hope for better outcomes through targeted therapy.
(With inputs from agencies.)