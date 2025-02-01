Left Menu

Triumph Over Flames: Los Angeles Wildfires Fully Contained

The Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire in Los Angeles have been declared 100% contained, marking a critical milestone following the county's worst natural disaster. The fires resulted in 28 fatalities and destroyed over 16,000 structures, with damages estimated at $250 billion. Late rainfall aided containment but triggered mudslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:37 IST
Triumph Over Flames: Los Angeles Wildfires Fully Contained

The Eaton Fire, engulfing over 14,000 acres east of Los Angeles, has achieved full containment as reported by fire officials on Friday. This marks a symbolic milestone weeks after the fires began, with the larger Palisades Fire on Los Angeles' west side also now fully contained, according to Cal Fire's latest update.

These fires, alongside several smaller ones, stand among the worst natural disasters in Los Angeles County's history, claiming 28 lives and damaging or demolishing more than 16,000 structures. By some estimates, the fires have resulted in damages exceeding $250 billion, with 180,000 residents facing evacuation orders during peak periods.

Containment measures refer to the proportion of a fire's perimeter under control, although interior sections may still burn. Recent rain has both aided firefighting efforts and introduced risks of mudslides and toxic material spread. Ground crews highlight the importance of halting 'forward progress' as a key factor in fire management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025