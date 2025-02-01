Blaze Erupts at Kolkata Eatery, Prompt Response Averts Disaster

A fire broke out at an eatery in the bustling Esplanade area of central Kolkata on Saturday morning, a fire brigade official confirmed. The alarm was sounded at 8:26 a.m., setting off a swift response to contain the situation.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 9:55 a.m., a little over an hour after the initial report came in. Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames at the eatery located near the busy New Market area, regarded as a local hotspot.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident, signifying an effective and prompt response from the Kolkata Fire Brigade. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but officials urge safety precautions to prevent similar mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)