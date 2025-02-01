Majestic White Tigers Find New Home: Breeding Centre Approved in Rewa

The Central Zoo Authority has given the green light for the establishment of a white tiger breeding centre in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla announced on Saturday.

The project at Govindgarh underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of environmental protection and sustainable development, Shukla stated.

He added that the centre will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and proliferation of white tigers, bolstering Madhya Pradesh's status as a leader in wildlife conservation.

