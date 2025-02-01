Majestic White Tigers Find New Home: Breeding Centre Approved in Rewa
The Central Zoo Authority has approved the creation of a white tiger breeding centre in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. This initiative, led by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, aligns with environmental goals set by Prime Minister Modi. The centre aims to enhance wildlife conservation efforts and increase tiger numbers in the state.
The Central Zoo Authority has given the green light for the establishment of a white tiger breeding centre in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla announced on Saturday.
The project at Govindgarh underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of environmental protection and sustainable development, Shukla stated.
He added that the centre will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and proliferation of white tigers, bolstering Madhya Pradesh's status as a leader in wildlife conservation.
