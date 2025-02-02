Left Menu

India's Deep Dive: The Ambitious Mission to Explore Ocean Depths

India's Samudrayaan mission, backed by Rs 600 crore funding, aims to explore deep ocean resources with a manned submersible by leveraging advanced technology. The initiative, part of the Deep Ocean Mission, seeks to utilize oceanic resources sustainably and boost India's weather forecasting capabilities through Mission Mausam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's oceanic ambitions receive a significant boost as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 600 crore to the Samudrayaan mission, part of the larger Deep Ocean Mission project. This initiative aims to explore the ocean's depths using advanced technology, including manned submersibles developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences, steering the mission, saw its budget increase to Rs 3649.81 crore, reflecting India's commitment to ocean exploration. The mission's objectives include mapping the ocean floor, developing sustainable mining technologies, and researching offshore thermal energy solutions.

In addition to ocean exploration, the government earmarked Rs 1,329 crore for Mission Mausam to enhance weather forecasting with improved modeling and AI tools. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission aims for comprehensive weather detection by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

