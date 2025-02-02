India's Quest to Unlock Deep-Sea Fisheries: A Sustainable Future
India's ambitious drive towards exploring deep-sea fisheries, highlighted in the recent Fish Fest, is beginning to capture public imagination. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) emphasized the significance of tapping into these resources, indicating potential gains for nutrition and industrial use.
Mesopelagic resources, often overlooked, are gaining attention for their abundance and nutritional value. The CMFRI, alongside the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), boat owners, and industry players, is at the forefront of a collaborative research effort. This initiative is part of a national strategy underscored by the Union Finance Minister in the latest budget announcement.
Grinson George, CMFRI Director, highlighted the importance of this shift in focus. The move to deep-sea resources aims to ensure sustainable fishing practices while securing industrial benefits. India's vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) offers immense potential for these efforts, provided there's careful management and technological advancement.
