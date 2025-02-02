Earthquake Crisis Looms Over Santorini: Authorities on High Alert
A series of over 200 earthquakes near Santorini have led to school shutdowns and authorities taking precautionary measures. Experts claim these tremors are not linked to the island's volcano, but concerns remain high. Residents are advised to drain pools and avoid large gatherings due to potential risks.
- Country:
- Greece
A swarm of earthquakes has struck near the Greek island of Santorini, prompting local authorities to close schools, deploy rescue teams, and issue precautionary instructions to residents, including draining swimming pools to prevent potential structural instability.
Despite assurances from earthquake experts that the over 200 tremors since Friday are not connected to Santorini's volcano, which is infamous for a colossal eruption in ancient history, tension runs high among locals. The most significant quake recorded reached a magnitude of 4.6 on Sunday, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.
The island community has advised residents against attending large open-air events and urged vigilance against rockfalls on islands marked by steep cliffs. While predicting future seismic activity remains uncertain, experts caution the possibility of a stronger quake. Meanwhile, mild activity continues in the volcano's caldera.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquakes
- Santorini
- volcano
- tremors
- rescue
- schools
- precaution
- safety
- Greece
- seismic
ALSO READ
Heritage Tag Controversy: A Hindrance for Christian Schools in Bengal?
Delhi Schools Resume Physical Classes Amid Improved Air Quality
Blaze in Jabalpur Shopping Complex: Four Rescued
Rescued Elephants Find Sanctuary at Vantara
Vantara to offer chain-free haven for 20 elephants rescued from exploitative logging industry