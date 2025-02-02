Earthquake Crisis Looms Over Santorini: Authorities on High Alert

A swarm of earthquakes has struck near the Greek island of Santorini, prompting local authorities to close schools, deploy rescue teams, and issue precautionary instructions to residents, including draining swimming pools to prevent potential structural instability.

Despite assurances from earthquake experts that the over 200 tremors since Friday are not connected to Santorini's volcano, which is infamous for a colossal eruption in ancient history, tension runs high among locals. The most significant quake recorded reached a magnitude of 4.6 on Sunday, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The island community has advised residents against attending large open-air events and urged vigilance against rockfalls on islands marked by steep cliffs. While predicting future seismic activity remains uncertain, experts caution the possibility of a stronger quake. Meanwhile, mild activity continues in the volcano's caldera.

(With inputs from agencies.)