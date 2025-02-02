Left Menu

Tragic Fall at Jogi Bhadak Waterfall Claims Student's Life

A 25-year-old student, Anshika Shukla, tragically died after falling into a 500-foot-deep ditch near Jogi Bhadak waterfall in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, during a picnic with fellow students. Police and locals retrieved her body, which was sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:19 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday when a 25-year-old student fell to her death near a waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The accident took place at the Jogi Bhadak waterfall, approximately 60 km from the district headquarters.

The deceased, Anshika Shukla, was part of a group of students from Devi Ahilya University in Indore, enjoying a picnic at the popular tourist destination. While descending the stairs in the area, Shukla lost her balance and fell into a 500-foot-deep ditch.

Local police and residents responded swiftly to the scene, recovering Shukla's body. She suffered fatal head injuries and was declared dead at the site. Her body was transported to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

