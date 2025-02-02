Tragic Factory Blaze: Biscuit Manufacturing Unit Devastated in Bhind

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district when a fire erupted at a biscuit factory early Sunday morning, leading to the death of a 22-year-old worker. The victim, identified as Deshraj Singh, succumbed to asphyxiation.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit at around 5:30 AM in the Krackjack biscuits unit of Vikram Arya Food Products, located in the Malanpur industrial area. Approximately 80 workers were present on the night shift when the blaze broke out, according to Gohad Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parag Jain.

Officials, including Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava and MP Industrial Development Corporation's Aman Singh, confirmed that the fire was brought under control by 2 PM, with 11 fire tenders, including assistance from the Indian Air Force, participating in the efforts. Preliminary estimates suggest a financial loss of approximately Rs 30 crore attributed to the fire, which was further fueled by oil used in biscuit manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)