Left Menu

Tragic Factory Blaze: Biscuit Manufacturing Unit Devastated in Bhind

A devastating fire at the Krackjack biscuits unit in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district claimed the life of a 22-year-old worker. The blaze, which may have been caused by a short circuit, led to a significant loss estimated at Rs 30 crore. Efforts to contain the fire were successful by afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:12 IST
Tragic Factory Blaze: Biscuit Manufacturing Unit Devastated in Bhind
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district when a fire erupted at a biscuit factory early Sunday morning, leading to the death of a 22-year-old worker. The victim, identified as Deshraj Singh, succumbed to asphyxiation.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit at around 5:30 AM in the Krackjack biscuits unit of Vikram Arya Food Products, located in the Malanpur industrial area. Approximately 80 workers were present on the night shift when the blaze broke out, according to Gohad Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parag Jain.

Officials, including Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava and MP Industrial Development Corporation's Aman Singh, confirmed that the fire was brought under control by 2 PM, with 11 fire tenders, including assistance from the Indian Air Force, participating in the efforts. Preliminary estimates suggest a financial loss of approximately Rs 30 crore attributed to the fire, which was further fueled by oil used in biscuit manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025