India's Union Budget 2025-26: A Boost to AI and R&D Initiatives

The Union Budget 2025-26 has earmarked Rs 20,000 crore towards strengthening India's research and development landscape. Key allocations include expanding AI and geospatial initiatives and establishing 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs to nurture young scientific minds, industry experts highlighted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget aims to promote private sector-driven innovations and marks a crucial step in enhancing India's R&D framework, said Shirshendu Mukherjee, Managing Director of Wadhwani Innovation Network.

However, industry leaders stress that more comprehensive strategies, including deeper tax incentives and increased funding for R&D, are necessary to ensure India becomes a global leader in innovation and technology.

