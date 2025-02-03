Mahindra Lifespace Secures Major Mumbai Redevelopment Project

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced on Monday the acquisition of a lucrative redevelopment project in Mumbai, expected to generate an estimated revenue of Rs 950 crore from the saleable area.

According to a regulatory filing, the company has been designated as the developer for a project in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 950 crore.

Amit Kumar Sinha, CEO of Mahindra Lifespace, emphasized that this strategic move reinforces the company's presence in Mumbai's western suburbs, despite recent financial downturns, including a net loss for the last quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)