Mahindra Lifespace Secures Major Mumbai Redevelopment Project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has been appointed for a significant redevelopment project in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, projected to generate Rs 950 crore in revenue from the saleable area. This move enhances the company's presence in the region, despite recent financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:06 IST
Mahindra Lifespace Secures Major Mumbai Redevelopment Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced on Monday the acquisition of a lucrative redevelopment project in Mumbai, expected to generate an estimated revenue of Rs 950 crore from the saleable area.

According to a regulatory filing, the company has been designated as the developer for a project in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 950 crore.

Amit Kumar Sinha, CEO of Mahindra Lifespace, emphasized that this strategic move reinforces the company's presence in Mumbai's western suburbs, despite recent financial downturns, including a net loss for the last quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

