Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme: A Commitment to Women's Welfare and Urban Development

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has firmly stated that the Ladki Bahin scheme will proceed without any disruption, highlighting the Mahayuti government's dedication to women's welfare. This scheme has been pivotal in the BJP-led coalition's success in the 2024 state assembly elections, offering women a monthly aid of Rs 1,500.

At a recent event in Thane, Shinde assured that the Mahayuti will never cease the Ladki Bahin scheme, underlining its significance in their social welfare agenda. He emphasized their increased responsibility in serving citizens and outlined plans to complete stalled housing projects across Maharashtra.

Further discussing urban development, Shinde praised the innovative cluster development scheme, aimed at overcoming the limitations of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority initiative. He criticized political opponents, asserting his commitment to action and tangible results, especially in completing long-pending projects swiftly.

