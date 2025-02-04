Dramatic Rescue: Tigress and Wild Boar Pulled from Well

In a dramatic turn of events at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, a routine chase went tragically wrong for a sub-adult tigress and her prey, a wild boar, as both animals accidentally fell into a well.

A dedicated team of 60 rescuers from the forest department worked tirelessly for four hours to save the distressed animals, utilizing a hydraulic machine to secure and lift them to safety.

The Chief Wildlife Conservator has ordered the tigress's release into the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, ensuring it continues its life in a safer environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)