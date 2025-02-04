Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Tigress and Wild Boar Pulled from Well

In Pench Tiger Reserve, a tigress and a wild boar were rescued from a well after a chase went awry. A four-hour operation using a hydraulic machine saved both animals. The tigress will be relocated to the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:03 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Tigress and Wild Boar Pulled from Well
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, a routine chase went tragically wrong for a sub-adult tigress and her prey, a wild boar, as both animals accidentally fell into a well.

A dedicated team of 60 rescuers from the forest department worked tirelessly for four hours to save the distressed animals, utilizing a hydraulic machine to secure and lift them to safety.

The Chief Wildlife Conservator has ordered the tigress's release into the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, ensuring it continues its life in a safer environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025