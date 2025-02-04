Dramatic Rescue: Tigress and Wild Boar Pulled from Well
In Pench Tiger Reserve, a tigress and a wild boar were rescued from a well after a chase went awry. A four-hour operation using a hydraulic machine saved both animals. The tigress will be relocated to the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, a routine chase went tragically wrong for a sub-adult tigress and her prey, a wild boar, as both animals accidentally fell into a well.
A dedicated team of 60 rescuers from the forest department worked tirelessly for four hours to save the distressed animals, utilizing a hydraulic machine to secure and lift them to safety.
The Chief Wildlife Conservator has ordered the tigress's release into the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, ensuring it continues its life in a safer environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Ayurveda Evolution at Arogya Mela
Madhya Pradesh Police Officers Suspended for Celebrating with Criminal
Madhya Pradesh Embraces Hindi for Unani Medicine Education
BJP Champions 'One Nation One Election' in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Honors Ahilyabai Holkar with Historic Cabinet Meeting