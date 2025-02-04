HEARTS'74: Building a Sustainable Future for Rural India
The 1974 alumni of IIT Bombay have launched HEARTS'74 to provide sustainable housing for underserved rural communities in India. With a pledge of Rs 14 crore, of which Rs 10 crore is already raised, the project focuses on using local materials and engaging local communities to foster economic opportunities.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) has announced a pioneering initiative by its 1974 alumni aimed at transforming housing for underserved populations in India. Dubbed HEARTS'74, the project seeks to provide innovative, climate-resilient, and sustainable housing.
The initiative, a legacy of the 1974 batch, reflects their commitment to leveraging their education for societal betterment. Prof Ravindra Gudi, dean of alumni and corporate relations, highlighted the initiative's potential to create affordable housing through innovation and collaboration.
With a total pledge of Rs 14 crore, the alumni have raised Rs 10 crore so far, earmarking Rs 8 crore for this mission. The project emphasizes using environmentally friendly materials and empowering local communities to create lasting economic benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA and Bangladesh Advance Climate-Resilient Agriculture with Nuclear Technology
Portugal Greenlights Urban Expansion for Affordable Housing
Empowering Change: The Sangini Initiative Revolutionizes Menstrual Hygiene in Rural India
ABHFL Secures Rs 830 Crore Investment from IFC to Boost Affordable Housing and MSME Growth
Transforming Employment: MGNREGS Impact on Rural India