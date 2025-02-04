Left Menu

HEARTS'74: Building a Sustainable Future for Rural India

The 1974 alumni of IIT Bombay have launched HEARTS'74 to provide sustainable housing for underserved rural communities in India. With a pledge of Rs 14 crore, of which Rs 10 crore is already raised, the project focuses on using local materials and engaging local communities to foster economic opportunities.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) has announced a pioneering initiative by its 1974 alumni aimed at transforming housing for underserved populations in India. Dubbed HEARTS'74, the project seeks to provide innovative, climate-resilient, and sustainable housing.

The initiative, a legacy of the 1974 batch, reflects their commitment to leveraging their education for societal betterment. Prof Ravindra Gudi, dean of alumni and corporate relations, highlighted the initiative's potential to create affordable housing through innovation and collaboration.

With a total pledge of Rs 14 crore, the alumni have raised Rs 10 crore so far, earmarking Rs 8 crore for this mission. The project emphasizes using environmentally friendly materials and empowering local communities to create lasting economic benefits.

