Volcanic Spectacle: Kilauea's Lava Fountains Reach New Heights

A spectacular display unfolded on Hawaii's Big Island as the Kilauea volcano erupted once again, sending lava fountains soaring over 250 feet into the air. The eruption resumed on Monday night, marking the eighth episode since the activity began on December 23.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that these fountains, originating from a vent in the summit crater, grew significantly, starting from 50 feet high and reaching their impressive stature within an hour. Webcams captured the active streams of glowing red lava on Tuesday morning, captivating onlookers worldwide.

This ongoing eruption is contained within the confines of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and does not currently threaten human structures or homes, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors as they witness nature's dramatic show.

(With inputs from agencies.)