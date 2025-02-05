Volcanic Spectacle: Kilauea's Lava Fountains Reach New Heights
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is currently erupting, with lava fountains reaching heights of over 250 feet. This marks the eighth episode since the eruption began on December 23. The activity remains confined to a safe area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, posing no threat to nearby infrastructure.
- Country:
- United States
A spectacular display unfolded on Hawaii's Big Island as the Kilauea volcano erupted once again, sending lava fountains soaring over 250 feet into the air. The eruption resumed on Monday night, marking the eighth episode since the activity began on December 23.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that these fountains, originating from a vent in the summit crater, grew significantly, starting from 50 feet high and reaching their impressive stature within an hour. Webcams captured the active streams of glowing red lava on Tuesday morning, captivating onlookers worldwide.
This ongoing eruption is contained within the confines of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and does not currently threaten human structures or homes, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors as they witness nature's dramatic show.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- volcano
- Kilauea
- Hawaii
- eruption
- lava
- Big Island
- National Park
- fountain
- active
- spectacle
ALSO READ
Actor Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after knife attack.
Actor Saif Ali Khan leaves Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being discharged five days post knife attack.
Saif Ali Khan reaches 'Satguru Sharan' residence in Bandra after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.
Bhitarkanika National Park: A Biodiverse Paradise Reopens for Tourists
Crocodile Count Climbs in Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park