Tremors in North Maluku: A Seismic Alert

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of North Maluku, Indonesia. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 81 kilometers and, according to the geophysics agency, posed no tsunami threat. The incident was reported on social media, highlighting the region's seismic activity.

Updated: 05-02-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 08:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Maluku, according to the country's geophysics agency. The seismic event occurred 81 kilometers below the surface, raising initial concerns in the region.

Despite the earthquake's intensity, the agency assured residents via social media platform X that there was no potential for a tsunami. This communication aimed to alleviate immediate fears in the aftermath of the quake.

The news underscores the volatile nature of the region, known for its seismic activity. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, ensuring public safety and preparedness in the geologically active zone.

