Cheetahs Roam Free Again: Kuno National Park Releases Five More

In a landmark moment for conservation, five African cheetahs were released into the wild from enclosures at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district this Wednesday. This initiative brings thrilling progress to Project Cheetah, which began in September 2022, aiming to reintroduce cheetahs, once extinct in India, to their native habitat.

The total number of cheetahs at the park now stands at 26, with seven of them prowling through the wild expanses of the park. The release involved Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also reviewed the success of the project, emphasizing the significant step towards restoring the cheetah population in the region.

The project gained momentum last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the translocation of eight Namibian cheetahs. Some cheetahs were initially released into the wild but had to be returned to enclosures following unfortunate losses. The park continues to be a focal point for conservation efforts, navigating the delicate process of reintroducing these majestic creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)