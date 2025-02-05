Left Menu

Mysterious Tiger Deaths Prompt Urgent Investigation in Kerala

The Kerala Forest Department has initiated a probe into the mysterious deaths of three tigers in a hill district. Carcasses were found in two locations, with suspicions of foul play. A special eight-member team, led by Chief Conservator K S Deepa, has been tasked with investigating the incidents.

The Kerala Forest Department has launched an investigation following the discovery of three dead tigers in two separate locations in a hill district.

Officials found two of the big cats deceased within the Kurichyad forest range, while a decayed carcass of another was located in a coffee plantation under the Vythiri division.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran has appointed an eight-member team, headed by Chief Conservator K S Deepa, to probe the matter and report back within a month. The deaths come shortly after a tiger, which killed a tribal woman, was found dead during a tranquillizing operation.

