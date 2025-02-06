Rebuilding Lives Amidst Ruins

Two years since a catastrophic earthquake devastated Turkiye's southern region, survivors continue to grapple with the aftermath and ongoing challenges. Among those affected is Omer Aydin, a single father and electrician, who is struggling to cope with the disaster's lasting impact.

As winter approaches, Aydin and his family remain in a temporary housing settlement akin to a shipping container, contending with both the harsh conditions and a national cost-of-living crisis. Earning a small state pension, Aydin occasionally finds work as an electrician, though opportunities in Iskenderun are limited.

With President Erdogan's government aiming to deliver more than four hundred thousand homes by 2025, many, like Aydin, continue living in 'container cities' under strained conditions. Amid these recovery efforts, concerns about long-term livelihoods and housing remain prevalent.

