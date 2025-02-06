Rebuilding Lives Amidst Ruins
Two years post-earthquake in southern Turkiye, survivors like Omer Aydin still face challenges. With temporary housing and scarce job opportunities, their struggles reflect a national crisis. The government aims to deliver promised housing by 2025. Many continue to live in container cities, battling economic and emotional hardships.
- Country:
- Turkey
Two years since a catastrophic earthquake devastated Turkiye's southern region, survivors continue to grapple with the aftermath and ongoing challenges. Among those affected is Omer Aydin, a single father and electrician, who is struggling to cope with the disaster's lasting impact.
As winter approaches, Aydin and his family remain in a temporary housing settlement akin to a shipping container, contending with both the harsh conditions and a national cost-of-living crisis. Earning a small state pension, Aydin occasionally finds work as an electrician, though opportunities in Iskenderun are limited.
With President Erdogan's government aiming to deliver more than four hundred thousand homes by 2025, many, like Aydin, continue living in 'container cities' under strained conditions. Amid these recovery efforts, concerns about long-term livelihoods and housing remain prevalent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Government Gag Orders on Health Agencies
Kerala PPE Scandal: Congress Accuses Left Government of Corruption
West Bengal Government Challenges Life Sentence in RG Kar Case
Expired Drugs and PPE Procurement Scandal Shake Kerala's Government
JD(U) Withdraws Support from Manipur BJP Government Amid Tensions