Two Years On: Turkey's Earthquake Rebuilding Still Lags
Two years after a devastating earthquake, Turkey's rebuilding efforts remain slow, leaving many displaced. Governmental pledges to rebuild are only partially fulfilled, with thousands living in temporary conditions. Activists vow to restore Antakya, emphasizing ongoing hardships and the slow pace of reconstruction.
Nearly two years after the catastrophic earthquake that rocked Turkey, recovery efforts remain sluggish, leaving hundreds of thousands displaced. Initial rebuilding promises have not been fully realized, prompting many to reflect on the governments' commitments.
Antakya, the hardest-hit city, was commemorated with laurel branches and torches at 4:17 a.m., the exact time the earthquake struck. Residents echoed their dissatisfaction, chanting, 'No forgetting, no forgiving, no reconciliation.'
While President Erdogan announced the completion of over 200,000 housing units, opposition leaders and local activists argue that the pace of reconstruction is insufficient. Many victims face dire conditions, underscoring the critical need for swift action to rebuild shattered communities.
