India’s Multi-Billion Dollar Climate Fund: A Step Forward in Global Efforts

India has received USD 1.16 billion for climate-related projects through international funds but primarily relies on domestic resources for climate actions. The nation has implemented diverse measures in agriculture and other sectors to bolster resilience and adaptation in response to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:02 IST
India has secured a total of USD 1.16 billion through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's financial mechanism for its climate initiatives, as revealed in a parliamentary session on Thursday.

The funding encompasses USD 803.9 million from the Green Climate Fund, USD 346.52 million via the Global Environment Facility, and USD 16.86 million from the Adaptation Fund, according to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's statement.

While acknowledging these international contributions, Yadav highlighted that most of the nation's climate efforts are supported by domestic resources, emphasizing policies to enhance adaptation and resilience, particularly within the agricultural sector to mitigate adverse impacts on crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

