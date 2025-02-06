India’s Multi-Billion Dollar Climate Fund: A Step Forward in Global Efforts

India has secured a total of USD 1.16 billion through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's financial mechanism for its climate initiatives, as revealed in a parliamentary session on Thursday.

The funding encompasses USD 803.9 million from the Green Climate Fund, USD 346.52 million via the Global Environment Facility, and USD 16.86 million from the Adaptation Fund, according to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's statement.

While acknowledging these international contributions, Yadav highlighted that most of the nation's climate efforts are supported by domestic resources, emphasizing policies to enhance adaptation and resilience, particularly within the agricultural sector to mitigate adverse impacts on crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)