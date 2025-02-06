Asteroid Armageddon: The Bennu Threat

The near-Earth asteroid known as Bennu is drawing concern due to its potential collision course with Earth, with scientists calculating a one-in-2,700 chance of impact by September 2182. At its closest approach, Bennu is about 186,000 miles from our planet, occurring every six years.

In a grim scenario, researchers using computer simulations suggest that a collision with the 500-meter wide asteroid could lead to catastrophic climate events. These would include 'impact winter' conditions, marked by reduced sunlight and precipitation with temperatures plummeting by 7 degrees Fahrenheit and a 32% decline in the ozone layer.

Previous studies have identified Bennu as a 'rubble pile' asteroid, a relic from the dawn of the solar system. While the odds of it hitting Earth are low, the potential repercussions of such an event demand serious consideration and underline the importance of planetary defense strategies.

