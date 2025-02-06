Left Menu

Santorini Shaken: State of Emergency Declared Amid Earthquake Fears

A state of emergency has been declared on Santorini after multiple earthquakes prompted over 10,000 evacuations. Authorities warn of landslide risks, closing schools and deploying emergency services. The state of emergency will last until March 3 to address the seismic threats and citizens' needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:20 IST
Santorini Shaken: State of Emergency Declared Amid Earthquake Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece has announced a state of emergency on the tourist hotspot of Santorini following a series of powerful earthquakes this week. Over 10,000 locals and workers have been evacuated as the island faces near-constant seismic activity.

Officials issued warnings on Wednesday about the likelihood of landslides, leading to the closure of schools and the deployment of rescuers. Residents have been advised to avoid all ports and indoor gatherings, with the army, police, and fire service now actively engaged on the ground.

The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry confirms this emergency measure will stay in effect until March 3. This aims to mitigate the current seismic threat, described by seismologists as unprecedented, as well as address the needs of the affected population. Santorini's landscape, originally shaped by a massive volcanic eruption around 1600 BC, now faces potential new changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025