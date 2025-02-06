Santorini Shaken: State of Emergency Declared Amid Earthquake Fears
A state of emergency has been declared on Santorini after multiple earthquakes prompted over 10,000 evacuations. Authorities warn of landslide risks, closing schools and deploying emergency services. The state of emergency will last until March 3 to address the seismic threats and citizens' needs.
Greece has announced a state of emergency on the tourist hotspot of Santorini following a series of powerful earthquakes this week. Over 10,000 locals and workers have been evacuated as the island faces near-constant seismic activity.
Officials issued warnings on Wednesday about the likelihood of landslides, leading to the closure of schools and the deployment of rescuers. Residents have been advised to avoid all ports and indoor gatherings, with the army, police, and fire service now actively engaged on the ground.
The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry confirms this emergency measure will stay in effect until March 3. This aims to mitigate the current seismic threat, described by seismologists as unprecedented, as well as address the needs of the affected population. Santorini's landscape, originally shaped by a massive volcanic eruption around 1600 BC, now faces potential new changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
