Santorini Shaken: Earthquakes Drive Thousands to Safety

The Greek government has declared a state of emergency on Santorini following a week of undersea earthquakes that sent tremors across the island. The civil protection ministry's announcement aims to facilitate faster access to resources after a significant 5.2 magnitude tremor hit late Wednesday.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis has confirmed the deployment of additional emergency personnel and equipment, including firefighters, police, coast guard, and medical services. Despite minimal damage, thousands of residents and seasonal workers have left the island, seeking refuge on the mainland.

Seismologists, including Vassilis K. Karastathis, have indicated that the seismic activity is not linked to volcanic activity in the Aegean Sea. However, the risk of further earthquakes cannot be ruled out. Local authorities have restricted access to certain vulnerable areas, and school inspections are ongoing as a precaution. The Orthodox church has urged the community to support each other during these tense times.

(With inputs from agencies.)