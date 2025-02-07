Chilling Frost Grips Ooty as Mercury Plummets to Zero
The hill town of Udhagamandalam, known as Ooty, experienced a sharp dip in temperature to zero degrees Celsius, affecting daily life. Frost covered the region, freezing water in containers and icing car windshields. Roads were deserted as residents stayed indoors, seeking warmth amidst the severe cold.
Residents in the hill town of Udhagamandalam, or Ooty, faced challenging conditions on Thursday as temperatures plummeted to zero degrees Celsius, the second time this month. The severe weather has significantly impacted daily life in the area.
Officials reported that locations like Ooty and Sandynallah recorded the chilling temperatures, leading to frost formation across various parts of the region, including Kanthal and Thalaikuntha. Containers of water froze, and vehicles parked outdoors were covered with ice.
The extreme cold resulted in deserted roads as residents chose to stay indoors. On Thursday morning, many were spotted lighting fires to combat the freezing conditions. A similar cold spell hit the area in January, with the mercury falling to zero in Ooty and -2 in nearby Avalanche.
(With inputs from agencies.)
