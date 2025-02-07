Left Menu

Chilling Frost Grips Ooty as Mercury Plummets to Zero

The hill town of Udhagamandalam, known as Ooty, experienced a sharp dip in temperature to zero degrees Celsius, affecting daily life. Frost covered the region, freezing water in containers and icing car windshields. Roads were deserted as residents stayed indoors, seeking warmth amidst the severe cold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:01 IST
Chilling Frost Grips Ooty as Mercury Plummets to Zero
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents in the hill town of Udhagamandalam, or Ooty, faced challenging conditions on Thursday as temperatures plummeted to zero degrees Celsius, the second time this month. The severe weather has significantly impacted daily life in the area.

Officials reported that locations like Ooty and Sandynallah recorded the chilling temperatures, leading to frost formation across various parts of the region, including Kanthal and Thalaikuntha. Containers of water froze, and vehicles parked outdoors were covered with ice.

The extreme cold resulted in deserted roads as residents chose to stay indoors. On Thursday morning, many were spotted lighting fires to combat the freezing conditions. A similar cold spell hit the area in January, with the mercury falling to zero in Ooty and -2 in nearby Avalanche.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025