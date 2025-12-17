Trump Administration to Dissolve Key Climate Science Hub

The Trump administration announced its decision to dissolve the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Colorado, a prominent climate science research hub, describing it as a source of "climate alarmism."

Ross Vought, the Office of Management and Budget Director, stated that a comprehensive review is underway. Important activities, such as weather research, will be relocated to other entities. This decision is part of a larger initiative to cut down on U.S. climate research funding, including proposed significant budget cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Colorado's Governor Jared Polis expressed concern, warning that eliminating NCAR could give foreign countries a competitive edge in scientific research. NCAR plays a critical role in providing data crucial for responding to severe weather events and in aiding scientific and governmental entities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)