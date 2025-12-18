Left Menu

Algeria Eyes Third AFCON Title in Familiar Moroccan Climate

Algeria's Fares Chaibi expresses confidence in the team's chances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, citing the familiar climate and strong local support. Despite the timing shift to winter disrupting club schedules, Chaibi is committed to representing Algeria and erasing past disappointments.

18-12-2025
Algeria Eyes Third AFCON Title in Familiar Moroccan Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Algeria, hopeful of clinching a third Africa Cup of Nations title, is set to capitalize on the familiar climate of neighboring Morocco, says midfielder Fares Chaibi. Despite his disappointment that the tournament isn't in the summer, Chaibi is optimistic about the support Algerian fans will bring when AFCON kicks off on December 21.

Chaibi, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt and is capped 22 times, describes the Moroccan infrastructure and stadium quality as top-notch, contributing to what he expects will be a stellar tournament. He remains unperturbed by the winter scheduling, focusing instead on reclaiming pride after Algeria's group-stage exit in Ivory Coast in 2024.

Born in Lyon to Algerian parents, Chaibi never wavered in his allegiance to Algeria despite being France-born. His contributions have been pivotal in Algeria's return to the World Cup after a 12-year hiatus, with aspirations high for the tournament in North America next summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

