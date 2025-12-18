Algeria Eyes Third AFCON Title in Familiar Moroccan Climate
Algeria's Fares Chaibi expresses confidence in the team's chances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, citing the familiar climate and strong local support. Despite the timing shift to winter disrupting club schedules, Chaibi is committed to representing Algeria and erasing past disappointments.
Algeria, hopeful of clinching a third Africa Cup of Nations title, is set to capitalize on the familiar climate of neighboring Morocco, says midfielder Fares Chaibi. Despite his disappointment that the tournament isn't in the summer, Chaibi is optimistic about the support Algerian fans will bring when AFCON kicks off on December 21.
Chaibi, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt and is capped 22 times, describes the Moroccan infrastructure and stadium quality as top-notch, contributing to what he expects will be a stellar tournament. He remains unperturbed by the winter scheduling, focusing instead on reclaiming pride after Algeria's group-stage exit in Ivory Coast in 2024.
Born in Lyon to Algerian parents, Chaibi never wavered in his allegiance to Algeria despite being France-born. His contributions have been pivotal in Algeria's return to the World Cup after a 12-year hiatus, with aspirations high for the tournament in North America next summer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Algeria
- AFCON
- 2023
- Morocco
- Fares Chaibi
- climate
- tournament
- Algerian fans
- support
- football
ALSO READ
Trump Administration to Dissolve Key Climate Science Hub
ADF Approves $9.38M to Boost Climate Resilience and Water Security in Tanzania
Trane Technologies: Leading with Innovation in the IT & Climate Sector
India and Ethiopia share warmth in climate and in spirit: PM Modi in his address to Joint Session of Ethiopian Parliament.
ADB Approves $16.7M to Boost Climate Resilience in Fiji’s Coastal Communities