Tragedy Strikes Family at Kochi Airport

A three-year-old boy named Ridhan Jaju tragically passed away after falling into an open garbage pit at Kochi International Airport. The accident occurred near the domestic arrival terminal while the child was playing outside as his parents were in a café. Despite immediate medical attention, the boy could not be saved.

Updated: 07-02-2025 15:52 IST
A tragic accident at Kochi International Airport has claimed the life of a three-year-old boy from Rajasthan, police have confirmed. The boy, Ridhan Jaju, fell into an open garbage pit near the domestic arrival terminal on Friday afternoon.

The family had just arrived at the airport when the accident occurred. Ridhan was playing with his elder brother outside while the parents were inside a café. Despite immediate efforts to rescue and provide medical assistance, the child was declared dead at a private hospital.

Authorities have reported that visitors are usually not allowed in the area where the accident happened. Cochin International Airport Limited's security staff were alerted after the child's disappearance, and CCTV footage later confirmed the tragic incident.

