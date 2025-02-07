Delhi High Court Orders Action on Unauthorized Religious Structures

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance on unauthorized religious structures, directing the capital's religious committee to gather detailed information on 249 structures built on public land. The court has requested a comprehensive report on the actions taken to remove these structures.

Under the guidance of a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, the decision follows a larger mandate sent from the Supreme Court concerning the removal of illegal religious establishments. This initiative is part of a broader effort to uphold legal mandates regarding public land use.

A notable development came from the Delhi Development Authority, which reported that it has already demolished 127 illegal structures, with significant efforts concentrated in areas like Sanjay Van and Jahanpanah city forest. The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 14 to review progress on this crucial civic issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)