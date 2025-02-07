Transforming Thane: Developers to Lead Green Initiatives
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called on real estate developers to enhance Thane's green spaces. Highlighted at the CREDAI-MCHI exhibition, the city, famed for its lakes, needs concentrated efforts in green initiatives involving the Thane Municipal Corporation to further beautify its landscape.
At the 22nd CREDAI-MCHI exhibition, Shinde emphasized Thane's transformation, noting its lush greenery and improved air quality. The Yeoor Hills, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and numerous lakes are testament to its beauty. However, Shinde stressed the importance of further developments, particularly in tree plantation. He urged builders and developers to collaborate with the Thane Municipal Corporation in adopting and developing parks, islands, and public utilities encircling these lakes.
Complementing these efforts, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced measures aimed at alleviating traffic challenges in Thane.
