Transforming Thane: Developers to Lead Green Initiatives

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called on real estate developers to enhance Thane's green spaces. Highlighted at the CREDAI-MCHI exhibition, the city, famed for its lakes, needs concentrated efforts in green initiatives involving the Thane Municipal Corporation to further beautify its landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday encouraged real estate developers and construction firms to take an active role in enhancing Thane's lakes and green spaces.

At the 22nd CREDAI-MCHI exhibition, Shinde emphasized Thane's transformation, noting its lush greenery and improved air quality. The Yeoor Hills, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and numerous lakes are testament to its beauty. However, Shinde stressed the importance of further developments, particularly in tree plantation. He urged builders and developers to collaborate with the Thane Municipal Corporation in adopting and developing parks, islands, and public utilities encircling these lakes.

Complementing these efforts, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced measures aimed at alleviating traffic challenges in Thane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

