Transforming Thane: Developers to Lead Green Initiatives

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday encouraged real estate developers and construction firms to take an active role in enhancing Thane's lakes and green spaces.

At the 22nd CREDAI-MCHI exhibition, Shinde emphasized Thane's transformation, noting its lush greenery and improved air quality. The Yeoor Hills, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and numerous lakes are testament to its beauty. However, Shinde stressed the importance of further developments, particularly in tree plantation. He urged builders and developers to collaborate with the Thane Municipal Corporation in adopting and developing parks, islands, and public utilities encircling these lakes.

Complementing these efforts, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced measures aimed at alleviating traffic challenges in Thane.

