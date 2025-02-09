Left Menu

Chile's Celestial Struggle Amidst Urban Growth

The dark skies of Chile, crucial for astronomical research, are under threat from urban development. Meanwhile, a small Taiwanese satellite by ArkEdge Space demonstrates high-quality optical capabilities, showcasing advanced Earth imagery. These developments highlight the balance between technological advancements and preserving natural resources for scientific study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 02:26 IST
Chile's Celestial Struggle Amidst Urban Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chile's pristine and dark desert skies, essential for astronomical observation, face a crisis as urban and industrial expansion threatens to overshadow them. Astronomers are concerned about increasing light pollution, which could compromise studies conducted at the state-of-the-art Paranal Observatory.

Leading the charge in this crucial dialogue, Angel Otarola, a dedicated astronomer and member of the Chilean Astronomical Society's light pollution committee, emphasizes that current light pollution around the observatory stands at merely 1%. His concerns echo the anxiety in the scientific community about preserving necessary dark conditions for their invaluable work.

In a related scientific breakthrough, the Japanese startup ArkEdge Space reported that a microsatellite developed in collaboration with Taiwan's space agency has achieved remarkable success. This compact satellite, launched in December, has captured exceptionally high-resolution images of Earth from an altitude of 400 kilometers, establishing new benchmarks in satellite imagery quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025