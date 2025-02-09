Chile's Celestial Struggle Amidst Urban Growth

Chile's pristine and dark desert skies, essential for astronomical observation, face a crisis as urban and industrial expansion threatens to overshadow them. Astronomers are concerned about increasing light pollution, which could compromise studies conducted at the state-of-the-art Paranal Observatory.

Leading the charge in this crucial dialogue, Angel Otarola, a dedicated astronomer and member of the Chilean Astronomical Society's light pollution committee, emphasizes that current light pollution around the observatory stands at merely 1%. His concerns echo the anxiety in the scientific community about preserving necessary dark conditions for their invaluable work.

In a related scientific breakthrough, the Japanese startup ArkEdge Space reported that a microsatellite developed in collaboration with Taiwan's space agency has achieved remarkable success. This compact satellite, launched in December, has captured exceptionally high-resolution images of Earth from an altitude of 400 kilometers, establishing new benchmarks in satellite imagery quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)