Avian Flu Strikes NYC Zoos: Precautionary Measures Taken

Avian flu has resulted in the deaths of up to 15 birds across two New York City zoos, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Three ducks succumbed to the virus at the Queens Zoo, while lab tests are ongoing for three ducks and nine wild birds possibly affected at the Bronx Zoo.

As a precaution, vulnerable species have been relocated to protected areas in the zoos. Meanwhile, state officials temporarily shut bird markets in the city after detecting avian flu cases during inspections. Governor Kathy Hochul assured the public of a low health threat from these closures, given the virus's minimal risk to humans, as confirmed by the U.S. CDC. Nationwide, avian flu has already impacted farms, raising egg prices due to mass poultry culls.

(With inputs from agencies.)