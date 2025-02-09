Powerful Earthquake Jolts Honduras: Tsunami Warning Issued
An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude hit north of Honduras, prompting a tsunami warning. Initially recorded as a 6.89 magnitude, the quake was located at a depth of 10 km by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued an alert following the tremor.
A devastating earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck north of Honduras on Saturday, authorities from the German Research Center for Geosciences confirmed.
The quake, initially thought to be 6.89 in magnitude, occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, amplifying the impact felt in the region.
In response to the significant tremor, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System promptly issued a tsunami warning, urging residents to remain vigilant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
