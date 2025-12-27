7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan: City on Alert

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan early Saturday, striking just 32 kilometers from the northeastern city of Yilan. The tremor, reaching a depth of 73 kilometers, was felt island-wide, including in the capital, Taipei, but no major damage has been reported.

Despite the intensity four classification, which suggests potential minor damage, Taipei's city authorities downplayed immediate concerns, noting isolated incidents like gas and water leaks. Approximately 3,000 homes in Yilan experienced brief power outages, said Taiwan Power Company. Chipmaker TSMC reported the evacuation and return of staff at some facilities.

Authorities remain vigilant for aftershocks in the 5.5 to 6.0 magnitude range. President Lai Ching-te assured citizens that the situation is under control but urged caution. Situated at a tectonic plate junction, Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes, with historic quakes causing significant casualties in the past.

