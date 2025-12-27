Left Menu

7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan: City on Alert

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern coast near Yilan, with no major damage reported. The quake, felt across the island, caused power outages and minor structural damage. Authorities remain on alert for aftershocks, though the earthquake's offshore location reduced potential harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan early Saturday, striking just 32 kilometers from the northeastern city of Yilan. The tremor, reaching a depth of 73 kilometers, was felt island-wide, including in the capital, Taipei, but no major damage has been reported.

Despite the intensity four classification, which suggests potential minor damage, Taipei's city authorities downplayed immediate concerns, noting isolated incidents like gas and water leaks. Approximately 3,000 homes in Yilan experienced brief power outages, said Taiwan Power Company. Chipmaker TSMC reported the evacuation and return of staff at some facilities.

Authorities remain vigilant for aftershocks in the 5.5 to 6.0 magnitude range. President Lai Ching-te assured citizens that the situation is under control but urged caution. Situated at a tectonic plate junction, Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes, with historic quakes causing significant casualties in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

