Powerful 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Honduras Region

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck north of Honduras on Saturday, causing widespread concern in the region. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Following the seismic event, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued an alert for the Caribbean Sea and areas north of Honduras, though it clarified that no significant tsunami threat was posed to the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast.

In light of the shaking, advisories were also extended to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The United States Geological Survey updated the quake's magnitude to 7.6 after further analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)