Seismic Event Triggers Tsunami Alerts Across Caribbean

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.6 rocked the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands on Saturday, prompting tsunami warnings and advisories across the region, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake, which occurred at 6:23 pm local time, had a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located approximately 130 miles south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center announced that there was no tsunami alert for the U.S. mainland but issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, which was subsequently canceled. This led to traffic jams as alarms sounded in Puerto Rico's northwest region, compelling residents to flee coastal areas, as reported by local media.

Authorities across the Caribbean took precautionary measures; the Dominican government initially issued, then canceled, a tsunami alert advising residents to evacuate to higher terrain. Similar advisories were issued in Cuba and The Bahamas, although ultimately, no significant damage was reported, and focus shifted towards monitoring possible future waves.

