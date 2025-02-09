Tiger Alert: Forest Department Steps Up Surveillance in Kerala

The Kerala Forest Department has heightened its surveillance efforts after confirming the presence of tigers in the Wayanad and Ernakulam districts. Residents in these areas are increasingly concerned about tigers encroaching into human habitats.

In response, the department has deployed a Rapid Response Team to patrol the areas and installed cameras for continuous monitoring. Residents were urged to remain cautious following the sighting of a big cat in the Thalapuzha locality.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three tigers, prompting the department to intensify actions, including the formation of a committee to oversee safety measures and further investigations.

