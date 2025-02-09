Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Chilli Farm Labourers
In Palnadu district, a tragic accident occurred when a tractor trolley carrying farm laborers overturned, causing the deaths of four women. The vehicle lost control on a poorly maintained road. Police are investigating the incident and registering a case against those responsible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating incident unfolded in Palnadu district, as four women lost their lives when a tractor trolley overturned. The accident, reported by local police, occurred on Sunday evening.
District Superintendent of Police, K Srinivas Rao, confirmed the tragedy happened at approximately 6.30 pm in Chagantivaripalem village. The speeding tractor reportedly lost control on a badly maintained road.
The victims were among 15 individuals seated on sacks of chillies at the time. Authorities are currently in the process of filing an official case regarding the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- chilli farm
- tractor
- overturned
- trolley
- Palnadu
- road safety
- tragic
- P fangion
- pokia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action
Karnataka Traffic Museum Opens: A Journey Through Road Safety Evolution
Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Road Safety Responsibility
Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Odisha
India Unveils Urgent Roadmap for Child Road Safety as Fatalities Soar