Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Chilli Farm Labourers

In Palnadu district, a tragic accident occurred when a tractor trolley carrying farm laborers overturned, causing the deaths of four women. The vehicle lost control on a poorly maintained road. Police are investigating the incident and registering a case against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:48 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Chilli Farm Labourers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Palnadu district, as four women lost their lives when a tractor trolley overturned. The accident, reported by local police, occurred on Sunday evening.

District Superintendent of Police, K Srinivas Rao, confirmed the tragedy happened at approximately 6.30 pm in Chagantivaripalem village. The speeding tractor reportedly lost control on a badly maintained road.

The victims were among 15 individuals seated on sacks of chillies at the time. Authorities are currently in the process of filing an official case regarding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025