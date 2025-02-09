Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Chilli Farm Labourers

A devastating incident unfolded in Palnadu district, as four women lost their lives when a tractor trolley overturned. The accident, reported by local police, occurred on Sunday evening.

District Superintendent of Police, K Srinivas Rao, confirmed the tragedy happened at approximately 6.30 pm in Chagantivaripalem village. The speeding tractor reportedly lost control on a badly maintained road.

The victims were among 15 individuals seated on sacks of chillies at the time. Authorities are currently in the process of filing an official case regarding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)