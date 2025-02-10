Chile's Fierce Wildfires Prompt Mass Evacuations

Chilean authorities issued evacuation alerts for the southern region of La Araucanía on Sunday as wildfires raged through the area, claiming the life of at least one person. The government aims to protect over 860,000 residents while urging them to seek refuge in safer locations.

Despite a request from The Associated Press, officials did not provide specific numbers on the damage or the people evacuated. The confirmed fatality was an 84-year-old woman who, despite being evacuated, returned to her home amid the chaos.

The fires, driven by high temperatures, strong winds, and drought, have ravaged parts of La Araucanía, prompting a red alert and intensive firefighting efforts. President Gabriel Boric has ordered an investigation into the fires, some of which are suspected to be deliberate acts of arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)