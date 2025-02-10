Corpse Flower Stuns Australia with Rare, Pungent Blooms

Australia is witnessing an unusual spectacle as three corpse flowers have bloomed in the last three months in different cities. The rare occurrence has drawn crowds eager to experience the plant's infamous scent, likened to rotting flesh.

The corpse flower, scientifically referred to as amorphophallus titanium, is native to the rainforests of Sumatra and only blooms every 7 to 10 years. Its sharp odour attracts specific pollinators. In Canberra, the plant flowered for the first time in 15 years at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.

Experts such as Canberra's acting nursery manager Carol Dale suggest that the synchronized bloom could be due to the plants reaching maturity and storing enough energy in their corms. Despite differences in climate and care, the concurrent flowering remains a mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)