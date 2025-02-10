Left Menu

Land Act Stirs Tensions in South Africa

The recently signed expropriation act in South Africa aims to address land inequalities but has reignited racial tensions. It allows, in rare cases, land expropriation without compensation. While some see it as a necessary step to rectify historical injustices, others fear it undermines property rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:52 IST
The South African town of Fateng Tse Ntsho, home to approximately 7,000 Black citizens, is encircled by vast lands owned by white farmers, showcasing land inequality that persists decades after apartheid.

A new expropriation law, introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, aims to address this by allowing the government to seize land, in rare cases without compensation. This move has sparked renewed racial tensions and fears over property rights.

Supporters argue the law is vital for rectifying historical injustices, but detractors believe it promotes land grabs. The act requires multiple steps before land can be expropriated, but concerns linger that its guidelines could be misused.

