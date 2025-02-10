Land Act Stirs Tensions in South Africa

The South African town of Fateng Tse Ntsho, home to approximately 7,000 Black citizens, is encircled by vast lands owned by white farmers, showcasing land inequality that persists decades after apartheid.

A new expropriation law, introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, aims to address this by allowing the government to seize land, in rare cases without compensation. This move has sparked renewed racial tensions and fears over property rights.

Supporters argue the law is vital for rectifying historical injustices, but detractors believe it promotes land grabs. The act requires multiple steps before land can be expropriated, but concerns linger that its guidelines could be misused.

