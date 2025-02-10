Left Menu

Devastating Fire Leaves 23 Families Homeless in Hamirpur

A devastating fire in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, left 23 families homeless as their cluster of jhuggis went up in flames. The cause is still unknown, but thankfully, there were no casualties. Local authorities have promised necessary relief to the affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire late Sunday evening in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has left 23 families without shelter after their jhuggis were consumed by the blaze, according to local officials.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, it was fueled by dry grass and tarpaulin, causing extensive damage. Fortunately, no lives were lost, although the financial impact is estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

Authorities, including SDM Rakesh Sharma and Tehsildar Rohit Kanwar, have visited the site and assured the victims of adequate government relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

