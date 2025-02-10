Inferno in Taratala: Shanties Go Up in Flames

A devastating fire engulfed around 20 shanties in the Taratala area of southern Kolkata, as reported by police late Monday evening. The fire, which broke out at approximately 7:15 PM, led to a swift response from emergency services, with five fire tenders deployed to contain the blaze.

Initial reports suggest that an electrical short circuit was the likely cause of the fire that swept through the KPT colony. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as the authorities managed to bring the situation under control.

On the scene, Mayor Firhad Hakim assured displaced residents of the affected shanties that they would receive full assistance and compensation. The local government has promised to take swift action to support those who lost their homes in the unexpected disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)