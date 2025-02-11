Fire Fight at Navi Mumbai Dumping Yard

A fire broke out at a dumping yard located in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area on Tuesday afternoon, causing alarm among residents, but thankfully no casualties were reported, a civic official informed.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, five fire engines were swiftly dispatched to combat the blaze that erupted around 2 pm.

Efforts are ongoing to control the fire, although the exact cause of the outbreak remains shrouded in mystery as investigations continue.

