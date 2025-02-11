Left Menu

Fire Fight at Navi Mumbai Dumping Yard

A fire erupted in a Navi Mumbai dumping yard, with no casualties reported. Firefighters are working to control the blaze, which started around 2 pm. The cause is still unknown according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:21 IST
Fire Fight at Navi Mumbai Dumping Yard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a dumping yard located in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area on Tuesday afternoon, causing alarm among residents, but thankfully no casualties were reported, a civic official informed.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, five fire engines were swiftly dispatched to combat the blaze that erupted around 2 pm.

Efforts are ongoing to control the fire, although the exact cause of the outbreak remains shrouded in mystery as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025