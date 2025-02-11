Fire Fight at Navi Mumbai Dumping Yard
A fire erupted in a Navi Mumbai dumping yard, with no casualties reported. Firefighters are working to control the blaze, which started around 2 pm. The cause is still unknown according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.
A fire broke out at a dumping yard located in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area on Tuesday afternoon, causing alarm among residents, but thankfully no casualties were reported, a civic official informed.
According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, five fire engines were swiftly dispatched to combat the blaze that erupted around 2 pm.
Efforts are ongoing to control the fire, although the exact cause of the outbreak remains shrouded in mystery as investigations continue.
